Infosys Shares Hit Record High After Strong June Quarter Earnings

At 2:04 pm, the Infosys stock traded with a gain of 8.27 per cent at Rs 900.25 apiece on the bourse, sharply outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.48 per cent.

In a regulatory filing after market hours on Wednesday, Infosys reported a 11.5 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 4,233 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2020-21.

It posted an 8.5 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 23,665 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The rise in profit came in a quarter that was expected to be disruptive for the country's nearly $200-billion IT industry as the coronavirus outbreak crimped client spending.

Infosys secured large deals during the quarter impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it signed $1.74 billion worth of large deals in the April-June period. That was higher than the $1.65 billion in the preceding quarter, but lower compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Infosys guided for a revenue growth of up to 2 per cent in constant currency terms for the current financial year, as against growth of 9 per cent or more in the last two years.

Infosys had not provided any projections in the March quarter, citing COVID-19-related uncertainty.

The company also said it expects its operating margin - a key measure of profitability - to remain in the range of 21-23 per cent.