Infosys Shares Jump 5% Ahead Of March Quarter Earnings

Infosys shares jumped almost 5 per cent on Monday as the country's second largest IT services exporter was due to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31. On the BSE, the Infosys stock climbed up 4.99 per cent to touch Rs 660.70 apiece at the strongest level of the session, compared with its previous close of Rs 629.30. Infosys shares remained among the top five gainers on benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50.

Infosys rivals Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have flagged uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, TCS reported a 0.85 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 8,049 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20. Wipro said its net profit of Rs 2,326 crore for the period declined 5.29 per cent compared the previous quarter, without giving a forecast for the current quarter.

At 2:59 pm, shares in Infosys traded with a gain of 4.03 per cent at Rs 654.65 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 0.25 per cent.