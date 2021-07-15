Infosys Gains Almost 1% Post June Quarter Results

At 12:10 pm, Infosys shares were trading at Rs 1,586.90, up 0.62 per cent on the BSE

Infosys shares are firm in noon trading, extending the gains witnessed in the previous session, after the country's second largest information technology (IT) services provider by market value reported a jump in net profit in the June quarter. The Bengaluru-based IT services company's net profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 5,195 crore, compared to Rs 4,233 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

At 12:10 pm, Infosys shares were trading at Rs 1,586.90, up 0.62 per cent on the BSE; the shares had soared 2 per cent ahead of the results on Wednesday.

Infosys' revenues from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 27,896 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 23,665 crore, marking a growth of 17.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Infosys raised its annual revenue forecast to 14-16 per cent for the current financial year from 12-14 per cent predicted earlier.

Meanwhile, Infosys closed deals worth $2.6 billion during the quarter to offer digital services, compared to deals worth $1.74 billion a year earlier.