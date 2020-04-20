Infosys Profit Dips Marginally To Rs 4,321 Crore In March Quarter

Infosys, the country's second largest information technology company, on Monday reported a marginal decline of 3.05 per cent in January-March period profit to Rs 4,321 crore. Infosys had reported profit of Rs 4,457 crore in the previous quarter.

Infosys' revenue from operations rose 0.76 per cent to Rs 23,267 crore compared with revenue of Rs 23,092 crore in December quarter, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

In dollar terms, revenue declined 1.4 per cent and in constant currency terms by 0.8 per cent, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Revenue from digital services came in at $1,341 million, registering sequential growth of 2.6 per cent.

For financial year 2019-20, revenue rose 8.3 per cent to $12,780 million while operating profit grew 1 per cent to $2,724 million and operating margin was 21.3 per cent, Infosys said.

Infosys did not give revenue guidance for the quarters going ahead.

"Considering the business uncertainty emanating from COVID-19, the company is unable to provide guidance on revenues and margins for FY21 at this stage. The company will provide guidance after visibility improves," Infosys said in earnings release.

"We had an exceptional year in financial year 2020 with growth of 9.8 per cent and operating margin of 21.3 per cent. While the immediate short-term will be challenging, looking ahead, we can see that there is a strong interest to consolidate with partners with high-quality and agile service delivery and strong financial resilience. I am confident we will emerge from this stronger," Salil Parekh, MD and CEO, Infosys said.

Infosys shares rose 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 652.90 ahead of earnings.