Infosys Says No Prima Facie Evidence On Whistleblower Complaints

Infosys said the anonymous complaints were still under investigation

IT services major Infosys said on Monday it found no evidence to prove the allegations in a whistleblower letter from last month, sending shares up 5 per cent in morning trade.

In a letter to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dated November 2, the company said the anonymous complaints were still under investigation and it was not in a position to determine "concreteness, credibility and materiality of complaints".

Infosys said last month that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had launched a probe into whistleblower claims that the software services firm used "unethical practices" to boost revenue and profit.

