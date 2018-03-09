Infosys Says Not Named In FIR In Income Tax Fraud Case

According to the report, some "income tax officials and a few staffers of Infosys connived with a fake CA (chartered accountant) - now disowned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) - and filed 1,010 revised tax returns using forged documents in the names of 250 taxpayers of various private firms, during three assessment years and claimed refunds illegally." Infosys is the vendor for online processing of income tax returns. Bombay Stock Exchange had later sought clarification from Infosys over the matter.
In a statement to Bombay Stock Exchange, Infosys on Thursday clarified: "We have taken note of the media articles in relation to the alleged fraud concerning the Income Tax department and the First Information report ("FIR") by the Central Bureau of Investigation ("CBI") in relation to these allegations. Infosys Limited is not named as an accused party in the said FIR."
Infosys added: "So far we have not been contacted by the CBI in connection with this matter. Infosys will co-operate with law enforcement agencies as and when we are approached. As per our obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations and the Company's Disclosure Policy Infosys will make appropriate disclosures."