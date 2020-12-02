Infosys, Rolls-Royce Form Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

Rolls-Royce has a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru

Indian IT services company Infosys and Rolls-Royce, an aerospace and defence technology major, on Wednesday signed a strategic partnership deal for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for the latter's civil aerospace business.

As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will “transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys,” a statement said.

However, the number of people who will move to Infosys was not confirmed.

Kishore Jayaraman, President of Rolls-Royce India & South Asia, said India has grown to become a key contributor to the Rolls-Royce global engineering ecosystem, delivering high levels of technical capability to support a broad range of complex business demands.

“Our vision is to continue this high capability engineering work in India, in partnership with Infosys. Infosys has been a valued partner to Rolls-Royce for many years, and we now look forward to building on this strategic partnership to secure the full range of our engineering capabilities here, while ensuring future growth potential for our engineering talent,” he added.

“We have always believed it is important to integrate the physical knowledge of a product with digital capabilities like Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, and predictive analytics. The Rolls-Royce engineering team at Bengaluru has been at the forefront of these innovations, and we are delighted to welcome them to Infosys,” Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing at Infosys, said.