Infosys Q3 Net Profit Jumps 38% To Rs 5,129 Crore On Tax Reversal

Infosys maintained its FY18 revenue guidance at 5.5-6.5 per cent in constant currency. Its Q3 operating margin improved to 24.3 per cent, from 24.2 per cent in the September quarter. Attrition on a standalone basis declined to 15.8 per cent from 17.2 per cent in September quarter. In dollar terms, Q3 revenue grew 8 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent sequentially to $ 2,755 million.
Commenting on the Q3 earnings, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD of Infosys, said: "It is a privilege for me to be appointed as the CEO & MD of Infosys, helping our clients navigate the digital future and employees build new skills and capabilities. Our Q3 performance is strong. We had 8 per cent year-on-year growth and 24.3 per cent operating margin with $593 million of free cash flow."
"We are progressing towards stability and are well positioned to serve our clients in the new areas of demand," he added.
This is the first quarterly results since Salil Parekh took charge as the new CEO and MD at Infosys on January 2.
COO Pravin Rao said: "Increased adoption of our digital offerings and new services helped stabilize price realization. We were able to grow client relationships across revenue categories."
"During the quarter, we provided compensation increases and higher variable payouts to our employees. Our investments in employees continue to deliver results as reflected in lower attrition," Mr Rao added.
Comments
Infosys shares today ended 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,078 on the BSE. The IT major announced its earnings after market hours today.