Infosys, Qualcomm Join Hands For Smart City Solutions

Infosys will offer smart city solutions through Qualcomm's accelerator programme

Software major Infosys on Tuesday said it is partnering with Qualcomm to offer smart city solutions through the US-based chip maker's accelerator programme.

"We have joined the Qualcomm smart cities accelerator programme to offer solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

The programme connects cities, municipalities, state-run agencies and enterprise with Qualcomm Technologies' ecosystem to help deliver efficiencies, cost savings and access to solutions for smart cities' problems.

"Using connectivity and computing from Qualcomm Technologies with our smart space solution, facility managers of stadiums and venues can reimagine the spaces by enabling the fan experiences, with energy efficiency and people productivity," Infosys said.

The solutions build upon the software vendor's proprietary framework for smart spaces as it offers features for building and resource management, physical assets management and occupants' safety and security.

The framework uses digital technologies to deliver an enhanced user experience for personal comfort, wellness, collaboration and convenience, the statement said.

Integrated with a command centre, it delivers actionable insights through predictive capabilities to optimise resources for easy maintenance and improved efficiencies, it added.

"As a leader in driving smart spaces technologies, Infosys has joined our programme to share their expertise, enrich the ecosystem of smart cities solutions and unlock potential for smart cities' customers the world over," said Qualcomm Technologies director Sanjeet Pandit said in the statement.

Infosys vice president Corey Glickman said that with physical spaces adopting digital transformation, the Qualcomm programme offers solutions in smart spaces to ecosystem partners building devices.

As a programme member, Infosys would accelerate solutions that are secure and interoperable to release operational efficiencies for customers and innovate to deliver solutions at scale, he said.