Infosys Q3 Results: Net Profit Jumps 16.6% In December Quarter, Revenue Up 12.3%

Infosys Ltd, the country's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6 per cent rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic rose.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 5,197 crore from Rs 4,457 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 25,927 crore.