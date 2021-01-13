Infosys Q3 Results: Net Profit Jumps 16.6% In December Quarter, Revenue Up 12.3%

Infosys Ltd, the country's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6 per cent rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic rose.
The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to Rs 5,197 crore from Rs 4,457 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent to Rs 25,927 crore.
