Infosys Reports Profit Of Rs 3,609 Crore In December Quarter

Infosys is the country's second largest software exporter

Infosys on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 3,609 crore for the October-December period. That marked a decrease of 12.2 per cent from Rs 4,110 crore in the previous year. Revenue stood at Rs 21,400 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 3.8 per cent compared with Rs 20,609 crore in the previous three-month period.

“With increased client relevance, we saw double digit year-on-year growth in Q3 on a constant currency basis”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and managing director, Infosys.

“We also had another strong quarter in our digital business with 33.1 per cent growth and large deals at $1.57 billion which gives us confidence entering 2019”, he added.

Shares in Infosys closed 0.7 per cent higher at Rs 684.35 apiece on the NSE, outperfoming the broader markets which finished 0.3 per cent lower.