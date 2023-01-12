Infosys Q3 Profit Rises By $808 Million, Beats Estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.(File)

Indian software services company Infosys reported a quarterly profit that beat estimates on Thursday, helped by a strong deal pipeline despite a challenging macro environment.

Consolidated net profit at the country's No.2 IT services firm by revenue rose to 65.86 billion rupees ($808 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 58.09 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)