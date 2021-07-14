Infosys' Growth In First Quarter Fastest In A Decade: Key Highlights

Infosys Q1 Results: The company's net profit stood at Rs 5,195 crore in June quarter

Infosys announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2021-22 on Wednesday, July 14, reporting a net profit of Rs 5,195 crore, up 22.7 per cent year-on-year, on a consolidated basis. The net profit of the country's second-largest information technology (IT) services provider by market value increased in the quarter driven by securing large deals from global businesses to offer digital services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about Infosys' April-June quarter results:

  1. The Bengaluru-based IT services company's net profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 5,195 crore, compared to Rs 4,233 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period. 

  2. ''We grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 per cent year-on-year and 4.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency,'' said Mr Sahil Parekh, CEO, Infosys

  3. The company's revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 27,896 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 23,665 crore, marking a growth of 17.9 per cent year-on-year.

  4. During the quarter, the software services giant won large deals from global businesses to offer digital services, closing deals worth $2.6 billion, from $1.74 billion a year earlier.

  5. Infosys raised its annual revenue forecast or revenue guidance to 14 per cent - 16 per cent for the current financial year, compared to 12 per cent - 14 per cent predicted earlier

  6. Infosys along with its rivals Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro benefited from rising demand for outsourcers as companies boost investments in cloud computing and digital payment services

  7. The company's operating margin stood at 23.7 per cent, recording a growth of one per cent year-on-year, and a decline of 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter

  8. In the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2021, Infosys' net profit rose 17 per cent annually to Rs 5,076 crore

  9. On Wednesday, July 14, shares of Infosys settled 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 1,576.90 apiece on the BSE.



