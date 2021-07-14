Infosys' Growth In First Quarter Fastest In A Decade: Key Highlights

The Bengaluru-based IT services company's net profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 5,195 crore, compared to Rs 4,233 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period.

''We grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 per cent year-on-year and 4.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency,'' said Mr Sahil Parekh, CEO, Infosys

The company's revenue from operations in the June quarter stood at Rs 27,896 crore on a consolidated basis, compared to Rs 23,665 crore, marking a growth of 17.9 per cent year-on-year.

During the quarter, the software services giant won large deals from global businesses to offer digital services, closing deals worth $2.6 billion, from $1.74 billion a year earlier.

Infosys raised its annual revenue forecast or revenue guidance to 14 per cent - 16 per cent for the current financial year, compared to 12 per cent - 14 per cent predicted earlier

Infosys along with its rivals Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro benefited from rising demand for outsourcers as companies boost investments in cloud computing and digital payment services

The company's operating margin stood at 23.7 per cent, recording a growth of one per cent year-on-year, and a decline of 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter

In the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2021, Infosys' net profit rose 17 per cent annually to Rs 5,076 crore