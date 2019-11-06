Infosys Condemns 'Mischievous Insinuations' Made Against Co-Founders

Infosys shares traded 1.5 per cent higher at Rs 706.50.

Infosys has condemned the "mischievous insinuations" made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues. "Infosys strongly condemns the mischievous insinuations made by anonymous sources against the cofounders and former colleagues, suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations," Infosys said in a statement.

The statement comes after the IT services major said on Monday that it received no evidence to support the allegations in a whistleblower letter from last month.

A letter, claimed to have been written by employees of the company in October, said chief executive Salil Parekh instigated them and others to bypass approvals for large deals, fearing a negative impact on shares from reduced profit.

"These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our cofounders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys said in the statement.

"As we have previously stated, the Audit Committee has appointed an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints. We will share the outcome of the investigation at the relevant time with all stakeholders," Infosys' statement added.

Infosys shares nosedived nearly 17 per cent on October 22 in their worst single-day drop in over six years, wiping out investors' wealth worth nearly Rs. 53,000 crore after allegations of unethical practices were levelled against the top management of the company.

