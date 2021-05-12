Infosys Inks Deal With European Soft-Drink Maker Britvic, Stock Edges Lower

Infosys shares ended lower by 0.28 per cent at Rs 1,326.95 on the BSEin a weak market

Infosys has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, as a strategic partner to help deliver its digital transformation roadmap and operations. As Britvic's strategic partner, Infosys will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic's business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap. The shares of Infosys ended lower by 0.28 per cent at Rs 1,326.95 on the BSE in a weak market.

Ambeshwar Nath, Senior Vice President, Infosys, said, "We are collaborating with Britvic on building new digital capabilities, driving continuous innovation and leveraging our cognitive-first approach to simplify operations further accelerating Britvic's digital transformation journey."

The BSE Sensex ended the day at 48,690.80, lower by 471 points or 0.96 per cent and the NSE Nifty settled at 14,696.50, down 154.25 points or 1 per cent.