Infosys To Create 1,200 Jobs In Australia

Infosys jobs: The IT major has announced three innovation hubs in Australia

IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced creation of 1,200 jobs in Australia. Infosys, India's second largest software services exporter, said it would open three innovation hubs and create new skilled jobs for graduates and professionals by 2020. The company said that the 1,200 jobs would include around 40 per cent Australian university graduates, from a range of fields such as computer science and design. Infosys has committed to hire about 10,000 IT professionals in the US, and set up six innovation hubs across North America by 2022-23.

"Today marks an important milestone for our company in our 20 year journey in Australia. As a key technology partner of Australian business, we are proud to announce our commitment to accelerating digital skills in the region through the creation 2 of 1200 skilled jobs, the development of our new Innovation Hubs and our deepening partnerships with academia," said said UB Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.

Infosys has recruited 75 graduates so far, with half of them completing induction training for placement on strategic client projects, according to the company's statement.

"The expansion of our Australian team, together with our planned Innovation Hubs are very important as we help navigate our clients in their digital journey by simultaneously renewing their core business systems and building new solutions to realise growth," said Andrew Groth, senior vice president for Australia and New Zealand, Infosys.

Infosys had said earlier this month that it would open a technology hub at Richardson in Texas, US, where it would hire 500 techies by 2020. The new employees would include graduates from Texas universities and colleges, the IT company had said.

