Infosys Foundation, Skoda Auto Served Notice For Not Filing Tax Returns

Home Ministry issued notice after these entities failed to file returns for up to six years in row.

NEW DELHI: Infosys Foundation, Skoda Auto India, University of Rajasthan and Madras Christian College are among 1,775 entities issued show-cause notice under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act for their failure to submit annual income and expenditure statements on foreign fundings, officials said on Tuesday. The Union Home Ministry issued the notice on November 16 after these entities failed to file returns for up to six consecutive financial years from 2011-12 to 2016-17 despite reminders. In its notice, the Ministry said these entities or associations have not submitted online their income and expenditure statements, receipts, payment account details and balance sheets.

The Ministry warned that if they fail to submit the returns for the said period by December 1, 2018, "appropriate action" will be taken under the FCRA.

Apart from Infosys, Skoda Auto India, University of Rajasthan, Madras Christian College, the entities and associations served the notice include the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, Mumbai; Loyola College Society, Vijayawada; Guru Harkrishan Education Society, Chandigarh; and Allahabad Agricultural Institute.

The National Association for the Blind, Gujarat; Vivekananda Seva Sadan, West Bengal; Bombay Memons' Education Society; Rajiv Gandhi Social Service Centre, Madurai; Jawahar Sarvodya Vikas Samiti, Nalanda, Bihar; Indira Mahila Bikash Samiti, Odisha; Nehru Yuva Sankalp Sansthan, Rajasthan; and Jain Vishva Bharati Institute, a deemed university located at Nagaur in Rajasthan are among those served the notice.

Young Men's Christian Association, Kutch, Gujarat; Midas Trust, Mumbai; Mewat Educational and Development Society, Haryana; North East Institute of Fashion Technology, Guwahati; and Jamia Islamia Ashraf Ul Ullom Arabic Education Public Charitable Trust, Visakhapatnam were also served the shjow-cause notice.

The FCRA provides that associations registered under the Act shall submit electronically online annual report with scanned copies of income and expenditure statements, receipts and payment accounts, balance sheets etc., for every financial year within nine months of the closure of the financial year.

The associations which do not receive foreign contribution during a particular year are also required to furnish a NIL return for that financial year within the aforesaid period.

Earlier, a similar notice was served on April 24, 2018 to these associations advising them to submit annual report or accounts of the missing years electronically online immediately.

"...the said associations are hereby directed to explain within a period of 15 days from the date of issue of this show-cause notice as to why appropriate action under the FCRA may not be initiated against them," the notice read.