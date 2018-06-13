Infosys Executive Nitesh Banga Quits To Join GlobalLogic As COO Prior to this appointment, Nitesh Banga was senior vice president and global head of the manufacturing business at Infosys.

Share EMAIL PRINT Banga will assume responsibility for IT and all delivery, operations, and talent recruitment GlobalLogic. Bengaluru: Nitesh Banga who led the manufacturing business at Infosys has now joined software development company GlobalLogic as Chief Operating Officer. Effective immediately, Banga will assume responsibility for information technology and all delivery, operations, and talent recruitment and management at GlobalLogic, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.



He will also be responsible for the alignment and prioritisation of GlobalLogic's investments.



Prior to this appointment, Banga was Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Manufacturing business at Infosys, as well as member of the board of their EdgeVerve software subsidiary.



"In a world where enterprise survival and competitiveness are going to be shaped by the extent of their consumer centricity and digital embrace, GlobalLogic is in a unique and exciting position to help brands transform themselves with technology" Banga said in a statement.



"I am excited to be a part of GlobalLogic's amazing growth journey and looking forward to helping our clients take their next step in digital innovation," he added.



Private equity firm Partners Group (acting on behalf of its clients) recently bought a stake in San Jose, California-headquartered GlobalLogic Inc from funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners LLP, in a deal that values the software development company at more than $2 billion.





