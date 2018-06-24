NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Infosys Commences Process To Sell Panaya As Sale Talks Begin

Infosys' CEO Salil Parekh said on Saturday that process to sell Panaya has begun

Updated: June 24, 2018 08:13 IST
Infosys, in April, announced its decision to sell Panaya by March 2019.

Bengaluru: Infosys initiated the process to sell its Panaya subsidiary, a top company official said on Saturday.  "We have initiated the process of discussion to sell Panaya as discussed by the board in April," CEO Salil Parekh told shareholders at the company's 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) M D Ranganath told the stakeholders that the company was following due diligence on acquisitions ahead.

"We are monitoring the acquisitions we have done and are following due diligence on acquisitions ahead," he said.

The acquisition of the US-based Panaya for $200 million in February 2015 rocked the company in 2017 after its co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy red-flagged lack of transparency in the deal and accused the previous board of compromising on governance issues during its negotiations.

However, the company's internal committee found no impropriety in Panaya acquisition.  

The automation technology firm was bought to offer large-scale enterprise software management as a service to the company's global clients.

The controversial deal came to light after an anonymous whistleblower alleged that the company's executives had personal interests in buying it, also resulted in the exit of its first non-promoter Chief Executive Visha Sikka in August 2017.

The company, in April, announced its decision to sell Panaya by March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

