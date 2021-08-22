Infosys CEO Summoned By Finance Minister Over Income Tax Portal Issue

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has been summoned by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid the technical glitches being faced by the new income tax e-filing portal, due to which it has been unavailable for two consecutive days, the Finance Ministry has summoned the Managing Director and CEO of Infosys, Salil Parekh on Monday, August 23, to give an explanation to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the matter.

Mr Parekh has been summoned to North Block, as even after more than two months of its launch on June 7, the new income tax e-filing portal continues to face technical glitches with users complaining that many sections are either not functioning or are running slow.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD &CEO @Infosys on August 23, 2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since August 21, 2021 the portal itself is not available,” the income tax department tweeted.

Earlier on June 22 too, Ms Sitharaman had called a meeting with Infosys officials and had asked them to rectify all the glitches as soon as possible and address all the grievances of taxpayers.

However with not much progress made on that front and people still facing problems while handling the portal, this time the CEO of Infosys himself has been summoned to give an explanation.

Owing to the problems in the website recently, the income tax department had announced that it will refund all late fees and excess interest charged from taxpayers.

Several taxpayers who had filed their income tax return for 2020-21 after July 31, were charged interest and late fees despite the extension of the deadline. The last date for filing return for the last financial year has been extended till September 30, 2021.

The income tax department had even allowed manual filing of remittance forms so that taxpayers don't get inconvenienced due to the malfunctioning website.