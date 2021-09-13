Infosys' Board Of Directors To Consider Q2 Results, Interim Dividend On October 13

Infosys will close trading window for earnings release of the quarter ending September 30.

IT major Infosys on Monday announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on October 12 and 13 this year. "The Directors will approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS)/International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2021 and consider declaration of interim dividend, if any," the company stated in a notification to exchanges.

"The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 13, 2021 for their approval," Infosys added.

Infy's Trading Window Closure

The IT services company also said it will close trading window for earnings release of the quarter ending September 30, 2021 in compliance with markets regulator SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from September 16, 2021 and will re-open on October 19, 2021, it mentioned.

Trading window closure is a process to prevent insider trading.

Investor Call

The Company further stated that it will also hold investor/analyst calls on October 13, 2021 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 and business outlook.

Meanwhile, shares of Infosys settled 0.05 percent lower at Rs 1,691 on Monday.