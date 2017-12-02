Infosys Appoints Salil S Parekh As CEO, Managing Director

Infosys appointed Salil S Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director, the company said in a press release.Commenting on the appointment of Mr Parekh, Nandan Nilekani, chairman of the Infosys board, said, "We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO & MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry. The Board is also grateful to Pravin for his leadership during this period of transition."The Bengaluru-based company had set a deadline of March 2018 to fill the top vacancy following the abrupt resignation of former CEO Vishal Sikka in August after a spate of allegations pertaining to governance issues by co-founder N R Narayana Murthy.U B Pravin Rao was appointed the interim-CEO and managing director of the company on August 18.Infosys had roped in executive search firm Egon Zehnder to assist in global search for the replacement.