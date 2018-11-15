NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Infosys Appoints Jayesh Sanghrajka As Interim CFO

Jayesh Sanghrajka will replace MD Ranganath, who had announced his decision in August to step down.

Corporates | Updated: November 15, 2018 19:20 IST
Highlights

  1. Jayesh Sanghrajka's appointment to take effect from November 17
  2. He has spent 13 years in Infosys over two stints
  3. Board in process of selecting next CFO, says Infosys

Infosys, the country's second largest software services exporter, said on Thursday it appointed deputy chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka as the interim finance head. His appointment would take effect from November 17, said the IT major.

Mr Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in Infosys over two stints and has performed various leadership roles in the finance function.

He will replace MD Ranganath, who had announced his decision in August to step down.

Mr Ranganath was appointed as the CFO in October 2015.

The board is in the process of selecting the next CFO, the company said.

