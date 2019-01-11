NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Infosys Announces Share Buyback Worth Rs 8,260 Crore

Infosys' rival Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a 24.1 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ending in December.

Corporates | January 11, 2019 20:25 IST
Infosys raised its forecast for earnings growth from 8% to 8.5-9.0% in dollar terms for 2018-19.


The country's second-largest software exporter Infosys reported on Friday a 30 per cent fall in quarterly profits amid seasonal weakness in the IT sector and mounting expenses.

The Bangalore-headquartered company also announced board approval for the buyback of shares worth Rs 8,260 crore rupees ($1.184 billion) and raised its revenue forecast for the current financial year.

"We had another strong quarter in our digital business with 33.1 per cent growth and large deals at $1.57 billion which gives us confidence entering 2019," chief executive Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Infosys however raised its forecast for earnings growth from 8.0 per cent to 8.5-9.0 per cent in dollar terms for the current fiscal year.

The country's $150 billion IT sector has long been one of its flagship industries but is facing upheaval in the face of automation, a failure to keep up with new technologies and visa restrictions.

Infosys' rival and India's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a 24.1 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ending in December.

InfosysInfosys share buyback

