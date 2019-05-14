Wholesale Inflation At 3.07% In April

Wholesale inflation eased to 3.07 per cent in April, from a three-month high of 3.18 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

Separate data on Monday showed that consumer inflation picked up to 2.92 per cent last month, compared to 2.86 per cent in March. CPI or Consumer Price Index data fuelled hopes of monetary easing by the central bank going forward.

The RBI, which tracks consumer inflation primarily to formulate its monetary policy, last month decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent - a level last seen in May 2018.

