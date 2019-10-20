To Remove Inequality In India, Spend More On Education, Health: IMF Chief

"At times, government spends a lot but it is not well targeted, said Ms Gopinath.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that inequality could be removed from India by spending more on education and health. On being asked whether the rich should be taxed more, the IMF top economist said in an interview to NDTV in the US, "India should first think about the many other ways to reduce inequality through better education and health for people. More spending on these could help in reducing inequality."

"At times, government spends a lot but it is not well targeted. Subsidies used are not well targeted. You can improve not just the amount of spending but also its effectiveness," she said.

The IMF chief economist further said that inequality is a big issue not just in India but other countries as well.

Ms Gopinath said she believes the corporate tax rate cut announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month was a move in the right direction.

"The recent corporate tax cuts and recent policies to help rural income growth, all of these should help with recovery," Ms Gopinath told NDTV.

On Gross Domestic Product or GDP projection, she said that IMF has projected India's economy to grow at 7 per cent in 2020 after downgrading it to 6.1 per cent this year.

"It's a little less optimistic than we were a few months ago. It's down from our previous forecast," she said.

Last week, India's growth forecast was slashed by the IMF for the financial year 2019-20, however the country still retains its rank as the world's fastest-growing major economy, tying with China. The IMF said the Indian economy is set to grow 6.1 per cent in 2019 and 7 per cent in 2020, stating that the downward revision from its April projection "reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand", the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.

