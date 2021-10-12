Industrial Production Rises To 11.9% In August On Low Base Effect

The index of industrial production (IIP) in July stood at 131.1. The industrial production index during the April-August period of the current fiscal grew 28.6 per cent, compared to a de-growth of 25 per cent in the year-ago period. (Also Read: Core Industries Grew By 11.6% In August 2021 )

The indices for the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors for August 2021 stand at 130.2, 103.8, and 188.7, respectively, according to the industrial production data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation today.

Industrial production - or the factory output, gauged by the industrial production index, rose 11.5 per cent in July 2021 due to the low base effect. (Also Read: Industrial Production Rises To 11.5% In July On Low Base Effect: All You Need To Know )

The manufacturing sector, which comprises 77.63 per cent of the index of industrial production, grew 9.7 per cent in August. The mining output also climbed 23.6 per cent and electricity grew by 16 per cent.

The country's output of the eight core sectors — also known as the infrastructural output, grew 11.6 per cent in August 2021, according to government data released on September 30.

The eight core industries consist of 40.27 per cent of the weight of items that are included in the industrial output or the IIP. The growth in the infrastructure output was mostly led by the coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, sectors.