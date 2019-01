Industrial production growth stood at 0.5 per cent in November, the government said on Friday. That marked the the slowest rate of growth recorded since June 2017. The industrial production or factory output, determined by Index of Industrial Production (IIP), also fell way short of a forecast of 4.1 per cent in a poll of economists by news agency Reuters.

The growth in industrial production in October was revised upwards to 8.4 per cent, from 8.1 per cent, the data showed.

(With agency inputs)