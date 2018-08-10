Industrial Production Growth Picks Up To 5-Month High Of 7%

Industrial production growth picked up to 7 per cent in June, government data showed on Friday. That marked the highest growth rate in five months. The cumulative growth for the fiscal first quarter of 2018-19 stood at 5.2 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics said in a statement. Economists surveyed by news agency Reuters had forecast 5.4 per cent growth in industrial production compared with a revised 3.9 per cent year-on-year increase in May.

Industrial output growth, or factory activity growth, is determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Growth in the manufacturing sector, which constitutes nearly 78 per cent of the index, stood at 6.9 per cent in June. Growth in the sector had stood at 2.8 per cent in the previous month.

Factory output in the electricity and mining sectors was at 8.5 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively.

Nineteen out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector showed positive annual growth during the month.

'Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' registered the highest growth of 44.1 per cent among industry groups. That was followed by a growth of 20.5 per cent in 'Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' and 15.6 per cent in 'Manufacture of other transport equipment'.

