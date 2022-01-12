Industrial Output Grew 1.4% In November 2021

India's industrial production rose in November 2021

India's industrial output rose 1.4 per cent in November 2021, according to index of industrial production (IIP) data released on Wednesday.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 0.9 per cent in November last year.

In November 2021, the mining output went up five per cent, and power generation increased 2.1 per cent.

The IIP had contracted by 1.6 per cent in November 2020.

During April-November period of the current fiscal, the IIP grew 17.4 per cent against a 15.3 per cent contraction in the corresponding period of last year.

Industrial production has been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.