IndusInd Bank, Vistara To Launch Co-Branded Credit Card: Top Benefits

IndusInd Bank said cardholders can redeem their earned points to avail award flights.

New Delhi: IndusInd Bank has partnered with full-service airline Vistara to launch a co-branded credit card, the private lender stated in a release on Monday. "The 'Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer' credit card provides comes with a complimentary 'Gold' class membership to Club Vistara (CV), the frequent flyer programme of the airline under which flyers can earn points on every flight," IndusInd Bank said. IndusInd Bank also said that the offers complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges, zero foreign currency mark-up, milestone rewards as well as dining and entertainment related benefits.

Here are the other top benefits of the credit card:

* Five complimentary business class tickets on achieving spend milestone every year.

* Re-scheduling fee waiver on direct booking of Vistara flights.

* Bespoke concierge services at the cardholder's disposal.

* Waiver on fuel surcharge at any petrol pump across India.

* Lifetime waiver on late payment charges, cash withdrawal charges as well as over limit fee.

* Personal air accident insurance cover of up to Rs 2.5 crore.

* Insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection.

Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Bank, IndusInd Bank said, "Millennials seek a solution that offers them a combination of seamless consumer experience, best-in-class rewards, as well as world class safety standards. This all new card proposition fulfils each of those requirements, thereby providing customers with a hassle-free travel experience."

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, "We are hopeful that our customers will see great value in the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer Credit Card and enjoy its benefits as they travel around the globe with us.”

This launch comes close on the heels of the launch of the 'Pioneer Heritage' card – the lender's first metal credit card for its ultra-high net worth segment of customers.

Last week, Induslnd Bank had said that it has acquired a 4.79% stake in debt-laden bulk tea manufacturer McLeod Russel India by invoking pledged shares for recovery of its dues.

In June, the lender had acquired 70,67,500 equity shares of McLeod, forming 6.77% of paid-up equity share capital of the borrower company, by invoking pledged shares also for recovery of its dues.