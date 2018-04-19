IndusInd Bank Q4 Profit Jumps 27% To Rs 953 Crore

IndusInd Bank posted a nearly 27 per cent surge in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, driven by higher interest income. Net profit climbed to Rs 953 crore in the quarter ended March 31, from Rs 752 crore a year ago, IndusInd Bank, the country's sixth-largest private lender by assets, said.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.17 per cent at end-March, compared with 1.16 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.93 per cent a year earlier.

Interest earned by the bank jumped about 21 per cent in the quarter to Rs 4,650 crore.

© Thomson Reuters 2018