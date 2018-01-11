IndusInd Bank Q3 Net Rises 25% To Rs 936 Crore

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of IndusInd Bank increased to 1.16 per cent of the total advances during the third quarter of the current fiscal, against 0.94 per cent at the end of third quarter of 2016-17. Net NPAs of the bank rose to 0.46 per cent in the quarter from 0.39 per cent of the total assets.
Commenting on the performance, IndusInd Bank MD & CEO Romesh Sobti said: "The bank has continued to show a steadfast performance again in this quarter. All vectors for both topline and bottom line have progressed as per plan. We have maintained a stable quality loan book".
Its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.99 per cent for the current quarter as against 4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
