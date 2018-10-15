NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IndusInd Bank Q2 Profit Rises 4.6% To 920 Crore Rupees

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans of Induslnd Bank stood at 1.09 per cent at end-September.

Interest earned rose 29.2 percent to 54.38 billion rupees.

IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a 4.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was 9.20 billion rupees ($124.36 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 8.80 billion rupees a year earlier, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.09 percent at end-September, compared with 1.15 percent in the previous quarter and 1.08 percent a year earlier.

