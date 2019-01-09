NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

IndusInd Bank Profit Rises 5% In December Quarter

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.13 per cent at the end of December.

January 09, 2019
Net profit was Rs 985 crore ($139.65 million) for the quarter ended December 31.


IndusInd Bank reported a 5.2 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income. Net profit was Rs 985 crore ($139.65 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with Rs 936 crore a year earlier, the bank said. Interest earned rose 34.4 per cent to Rs 5,763 crore.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.13 per cent at the end of December, compared with 1.09 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.16 per cent a year earlier.

($1 = Rs 70.53)

