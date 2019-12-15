IndusInd Bank Pays 7.75% Interest To Senior Citizens On 1-Year FD. Compare Other Rates Here

IndusInd Bank FD Interest Rate: IndusInd offers 19 maturity options for retail FDs. It offers a 7.75% interest rate to senior citizens on one-year FDs.

IndusInd Bank FD Rate: The lender pays a 7.75% interest to senior citizens on a fixed deposit of one year

IndusInd Bank pays interest rates to the tune of 4-7.75 per cent to customers on fixed deposits up to Rs 2 crore. These fixed deposits - also known as retail term deposits - are available in 19 maturity options ranging from seven days to 10 years at the private sector lender. IndusInd Bank pays slightly higher returns to senior citizen retail depositors compared to other customers. For example, on a fixed deposit up to Rs 2 crore of one year, IndusInd Bank pays interest at the rate of 7.75 per cent to senior citizen customers and 7.25 per cent to other customers, according to its website - indusind.com. (Also Read: Compare Bank FD Rates Paid By Peers Here)

IndusInd Bank pays the following interest rates on retail fixed deposits:

IndusInd Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate (With Effect From October 11)
PublicSenior Citizen
Seven to 14 days4%4.5%
15 to 30 days4.25%4.75%
31 to 45 days5.25%5.75%
46 to 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 to 90 days5.80%6.3%
91 to 120 days5.90%6.4%
121 to 180 days5.95%6.45%
181 to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 to 269 days6.40%6.9%
270 days to below one year6.50%7%
One year to one year and two months7.25%7.75%
Above one year and two months to one year and four months7.25%7.75%
Above one year and four months to below two years7.25%7.75%
Two years to below two years and six months7.25%7.75%
Two years and six months to below two years and nine months7.25%7.75%
Two years and nine months to below three years7.25%7.75%
Three years to below 61 months7.15%7.65%
61 months and above7.05%7.55%
IndusInd tax saver scheme (five years)7.15%7.65%
(Source: indusind.com)
(IndusInd Bank FD Interest Rates: On fixed deposits of two years, IndusInd Bank gives a 7.75 per cent return to senior citizens and 7.25 per cent to other customers, according to its website)

Investment in fixed deposits with a maturity period of five years offers income tax benefit up to Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Interest income, however, is subject to income tax.

