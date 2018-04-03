Indraprastha Gas Provides Record 1.5 Lakh Cooking Gas Connections The company also laid 885-km pipeline for transporting the gas to households in the national capital.

Share EMAIL PRINT IGL also supplies PNG to nearly 9 lakh households in Delhi and NCR towns New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that supplies CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital, today said it provided a record 1.5 lakh new cooking gas connections in the financial year ended March 31.



The company also laid 885-km pipeline for transporting the gas to households in the national capital and adjoining cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari, during 2017-18 financial year, up 53 per cent over 578-km line laid in 2016-17, IGL said in a statement.



IGL said it provided 1,50,103 domestic cooking gas connections in 2017-18 as compared to 1,05,888 piped natural gas (PNG) connections in 2016-17.



IGL Managing Director E S Ranganathan said the company would better its record in the current financial year(2018-19) by covering new colonies and increasing PNG penetration in the already covered localities. Resources in terms of material and manpower for this is already in place, he said.



He reiterated the commitment of IGL towards maintaining the highest level of safety standards in its operations and appealed to the customers to strictly follow the safety precautions as disseminated by the company from time to time.



IGL had launched an integrated marketing and multimedia communication outreach campaign to spread awareness about PNG with an objective to increase the number of registrations.



A large number of innovative customer-centric schemes have been launched to achieve the objective. IGL also introduced various structural and process innovations to reach out to partially feasible areas, while maintaining highest level of safety standards.



IGL sells CNG to over 10.5 lakh vehicles through a network of 446 CNG dispensing stations. It also supplies PNG to nearly 9 lakh households in Delhi and NCR towns.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that supplies CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital, today said it provided a record 1.5 lakh new cooking gas connections in the financial year ended March 31.The company also laid 885-km pipeline for transporting the gas to households in the national capital and adjoining cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Rewari, during 2017-18 financial year, up 53 per cent over 578-km line laid in 2016-17, IGL said in a statement.IGL said it provided 1,50,103 domestic cooking gas connections in 2017-18 as compared to 1,05,888 piped natural gas (PNG) connections in 2016-17.IGL Managing Director E S Ranganathan said the company would better its record in the current financial year(2018-19) by covering new colonies and increasing PNG penetration in the already covered localities. Resources in terms of material and manpower for this is already in place, he said.He reiterated the commitment of IGL towards maintaining the highest level of safety standards in its operations and appealed to the customers to strictly follow the safety precautions as disseminated by the company from time to time.IGL had launched an integrated marketing and multimedia communication outreach campaign to spread awareness about PNG with an objective to increase the number of registrations.A large number of innovative customer-centric schemes have been launched to achieve the objective. IGL also introduced various structural and process innovations to reach out to partially feasible areas, while maintaining highest level of safety standards. IGL sells CNG to over 10.5 lakh vehicles through a network of 446 CNG dispensing stations. It also supplies PNG to nearly 9 lakh households in Delhi and NCR towns.