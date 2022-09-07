Indonesia Raises Fares For App-Based Bike Transport After Fuel Price Hike

Indonesia's Transport Ministry has raised fares for app-based motorbike transport services to account for the recent fuel price hike, senior official Hendro Sugiatno said on Wednesday.

The fares per kilometer were increased by between 6% to 13.3% while minimum fares for the first 4km of travel were also raised. The new fares will take effect three days from Wednesday, Hendro said.



