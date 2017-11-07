IndiGo's Special Tuesday Offer For Flyers. Here Are The Details

IndiGo is offering discount vouchers worth Rs 600 on flights booked under a limited-period scheme. The Rs 600 discount vouchers can be redeemed on bookings with OYO Rooms, an online hotel aggregator. This was said by airline IndiGo on microblogging site Twitter. Bookings for the IndiGo scheme, called "Take off Tuesday", are open for a period of six hours from 12:00 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 7, according to the IndiGo website - goindigo.in. Customers booking IndiGo flights during this period will "get Rs 600 off on a minimum booking of Rs 2000 with OYO", IndiGo added. IndiGo has been announcing special deals on Tuesdays under its "Take Off Tuesday" or "6ETakeoffTuesday" promotions.Here are 10 things to know about this week's 6ETakeoffTuesday offer by IndiGo:1. The '6ETakeoffTuesday' offer is applicable on bookings made through the airline's website (www.goindigo.in) or mobile app, IndiGo said on its website.2. Bookings made during the promotion period - from between 1200 hours and 1800 hours on November 7, 2017 - will be eligible for the 6ETakeoffTuesday offer, IndiGo noted.3. Under the offer, conducted by Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO), eligible customers booking IndiGo flights will be issued vouchers worth Rs 600 per passenger per segment, according to the IndiGo website.4. The offer, IndiGo said, is open for resident citizens aged 18 years or above.5. The 6ETakeoffTuesday scheme, offering the Rs 600 OYO Rooms voucher, can only be availed on bookings made directly through the airline's website or mobile app. "Any flight bookings made through travel agents, or by corporates, or through platforms other than IndiGo's website or mobile application, will not be eligible for the Offer," IndiGo added.6. IndiGo said the offer is not valid on group bookings. "This Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion, of IndiGo," it added.7. According to IndiGo, the voucher can only be redeemed on booking of an accommodation of a minimum Rs 2,000 on or before February 28, 2018 through OYO Rooms' website - www.oyorooms.com - or mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.8. "Only one Voucher can be redeemed per OYO Booking, for customer's stay scheduled any time before 30 April 2018. Redeeming of the Voucher is subject to OYO's terms and conditions," IndiGo said.9. The vouchers availed under the scheme will be sent to the email ID provided at the time of booking IndiGo flight, IndiGo said.10. The vouchers will be sent within seven working days from the date of flight booking, it noted.