IndiGo Worst Performing Airline For Consumers: Parliamentary Panel

IndiGo has not responded despite many complaints, said Derek O' Brien.

Private airline IndiGo is the "worst performing" carrier for consumers, while national carrier Air India has the best luggage policy, said parliamentary panel on civil aviation chairman Derek O' Brien. TMC MP Derek O'Brien, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on tourism, culture, road, shipping and aviation, on Thursday said the panel had taken strong note that during festive season some airlines were charging 8-10 times more than the normal fares.

Addressing a press conference on the panel's latest report, he said, "Our committee is very clear that the worst performing airline for consumers is IndiGo. All 30 members agreed on this. IndiGo has not responded despite many complaints. The way they behave with consumers and charge for just one kg or two kg overweight of air baggage..."

"Every single member (of the panel) is disgusted with the way some private airlines are operating but more so with IndiGo, it is discourteous. The airline is very rigid, IndiGo even charges for one-two kg overweight, this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously," he said.

Mr O'Brien asserted these were not only his views but of all members of the panel who are from different parties. Underlining that there were many problems in the aviation sector, the TMC leader said, "The committee has recommended that cancellation charges can't be more than 50 per cent of basic fare. Tax and fuel surcharge collected should be refunded to passengers. Airlines are charging too much."

On the luggage policy, Mr Brien said the national carrier had the best luggage policy and the other private airlines should also enhance the baggage limit.

"Air India has best luggage policy...the maximum luggage limit prescribed by the airlines, except Air India, should be enhanced," he said, adding that baggage charges are also on higher side.

Mr Brien said there are five ministries under the purview of the standing committee unlike other panels, where there is only one ministry. He also applauded Nitin Gadkari, who is heading the Shipping Ministry for improvement in cargo handling in the country.