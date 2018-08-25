IndiGo vs Jet Airways Vs AirAsia: Flight Ticket Offers Compared Here

Budget-carrier IndiGo is offering up to 15% discount on domestic and international flight tickets

Air carriers have come up with a number of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. IndiGo, country's largest airline by market share, is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering a sale on international flight tickets tickets in premiere and economy class bookings. It has also come up with a 'Seat Select' sale scheme. AirAsia has also come up overseas flight tickets under Rs. 4,000 on select routes under a special 'Thailand on Sale' promotional offer.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

IndiGo's offer on flight tickets in detail:

Budget-carrier IndiGo is offering up to 15 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. In order to avail the offer, customers need to book the flight tickets till August 30, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts on September 8, 2018 and ends on October 8, 2018. Under this scheme, the airline is offering 10 per cent discount on one-way fare and 15 per cent discount on return fare.

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways has announced a sale offer on tickets for international flights to destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Toronto and Dubai, among others. The sale offer is applicable to premiere and economy class bookings. Customers need to make bookings before August 25, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer. The travel must commence on or after September 16, 2018, the airline said.

AirAsia's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia is offering overseas flight tickets under Rs. 4,000 on select routes under a special 'Thailand on Sale' promotional offer. Customers can book tickets till August 26, 2018 in order to avail the offer. The travel period of the offer ends on February 28, 2019. AirAsia's all-new offer is valid on flights flying to Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, Chiand Mai, among others. On domestic front, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets between Bengaluru and Trivandrum amid the devastating Kerala floods.