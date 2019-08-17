Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

Vistara said it expects to grow its fleet size by over a third by the end of this year.

Airlines such as IndiGo and Vistara have announced flights on new routes and discounts on flight tickets. IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has come up with a host of new overseas and domestic routes. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has also started its international operations. The airline said it expects to grow its fleet size by over a third by the end of this year. The announcement by airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the new routes and discounts announced by IndiGo and Vistara:

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced the launch of a fourth direct flight on the Mumbai-Dubai route, starting from August 25, 2019. The airline also said it will start second direct flights on the Hyderabad-Doha route from September 16, 2019, at an introductory all-inclusive price of Rs. 9,246. The carrier also announced Silchar as its fifty seventh domestic and seventy sixth overall destination. The airline will operate two daily non-stop flights on Kolkata-Silchar route from September 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,418.

Vistara

Private carrier Vistara said it will start daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Dubai and Dubai-Mumbai routes from August 21. The carrier is offering an introductory all-inclusive return fares starting from Rs 17,820 on the new routes. The airline also announced the addition of Bangkok as its third international and twenty seventh overall destination. The airline will operate daily direct flights on the Bangkok-Delhi-Bangkok routes, it said on its official website- airvistara.com. The new flights will start from August 27. The carrier is offering an introductory all-inclusive return fares starting from Rs. 16,936 on the new routes.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.