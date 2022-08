IndiGo said it would add a third ramp for passengers disembarking from its planes.

The IndiGo said on Thursday it would add a third ramp for passengers disembarking from its planes, in an attempt to improve turnaround times.

The addition would apply to 70% of its operations and will begin with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, IndiGo's Executive Vice President Sanjeev Ramdas told reporters on Thursday.