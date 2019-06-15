IndiGo's 'Summer Sale' Extended, Flight Tickets Start From 999 Rupees

This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, IndiGo noted.

IndiGo has extended its 'Sale for the summer' offer till July 16, according to the carrier's official website- goindigo.in. Under the offer, the airline is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 and Rs 3,499 respectively. The sale - applicable for travel between June 26 and September 28 - comes amid high competition among carriers operating in the country's civil aviation market. Under IndiGo's offer, fares and schedules are subject to change without prior notice, the airline said on its website.

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo's offer:

1. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on flights flying between Chennai and Bengaluru.

2. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive domestic fares offered under IndiGo's sale are on flights flying from Delhi to Jaipur, Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru to Chennai, Kolkatato Patna, Chennai to Coimbatore, Pune to Goa, among others.

3. The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than September 28, 2019, the airline noted.

4. Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets via IndiGo's website - goindigo.in.

5. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across carrier's domestic and international network, according to airline's website.

6. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, IndiGo noted.

7. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference under this offer, according to the airline's website.

8. Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer's subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo, according to airline's website.

9. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

10. IndiGo's decision with respect to all transactions under the offer will be final and binding on all the participating customers, the airline said.