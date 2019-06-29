IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara Announce New Routes, Details Here

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on international routes.

Airlines have introduced new flights and are offering discounts on bookings. IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced new domestic flights. Passenger carrier SpiceJet has announced eight direct daily overseas flights from Mumbai and Delhi. Rival Vistara has announced the launch of 62 flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. The announcements from the airlines come at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara:

IndiGo

IndiGo launched flight operations on six new routes, including four RCS (Regional connectivity scheme) routes. The new flights introduced by the carrier, started flying on Kolkata-Prayagraj (Allahabad), Prayagraj-Kolkata, Raipur-Prayagraj, Prayagraj-Raipur, Kolkata-Jabalpur, Jabalpur-Kolkata routes, according to a press release issued by the airline. The airline has announced an introductory all-inclusive fare starting at Rs. 1,999 on these routes.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced the launch of new flights on international routes. The new flights will be operational on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes. The private airline has announced an introductory all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 14,227 on Mumbai-Riyadh, Rs 12,263 on Riyadh-Mumbai, Rs 10,677 on Mumbai-Dhaka, Rs 10,732 on Dhaka-Mumbai, Rs. 9,276 on Delhi-Dhaka, Rs 10,432 on Dhaka-Delhi, Rs. 16,290 on Delhi-Jeddah and Rs. 15,263 on Jeddah-Delhi routes.

Vistara

Vistara has announced the launch of 62 flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. With the addition of these flights, the airline now connects Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai and Varanasi. Additionally, the carrier has increased its frequency on Mumbai-Kolkata, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Guwahati and Delhi-Amritsar routes.

