Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375

Airlines such IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have recently announced discounts on bookings and introduced flights on new routes. The announcements come amid rising competition in the country's civil aviation market boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months. According to data from the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the number of passengers carried by domestic carriers in the first two months of 2019 grew 7.42 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara:

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced the addition of domestic flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Amritsar and Mumbai-Bengaluru routes, starting from May 5, 2019, the airline said in a press release. From May 10, the airline will operate additional daily flights on Delhi-Nagpur, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Bhubaneshwar and Delhi-Bhopal routes.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced the introduction of new flights on its domestic and international network. The new direct international flights will be operated from Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu, the airline said in a press release. On the domestic front, the airline will introduce new flights to connect Mumbai and Delhi with other cities, said SpiceJet.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's website, goair.in. Bookings under the sale can be made till April 25, 2019. In a separate offer, the private airline is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.

Vistara

Vistara has announced the addition of new flights on Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Goa-Mumbai routes, according to the airline's website, airvistara.com. It is also offering a 10 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets. However, the fare is applicable for a minimum of four passengers for economy class (except economy lite fare) on a single ticket booking and on select routes, according to Vistara's website.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.