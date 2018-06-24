IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir Raise Their Extra Baggage Charges. Details Here

IndiGo charges Rs 1,900 for an extra baggage of 5 kg

Low-cost air carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have recently revised their extra baggage charges. As a norm, a domestic passenger is allowed to carry upto 15 kg of baggage. Anything above the baggage limit is not allowed unless paid for before boarding. There are two ways to purchase the extra baggage: either to buy at the time of booking a ticket, or at the airport. The pre-booking charges online can even be cheaper than buying the extra baggage at the airport. All three airlines impose the extra baggage charges at the rate of Rs 400 per extra kg (if bought at the airport) beyond the permissible limit of 15 kg.The air carrier charges Rs 1,900 for an extra baggage of 5 kg. For a 10 kg extra baggage, the charges are Rs 3,800. The charges jump to Rs 5,700 for a 15-kg extra baggage beyond the 15-kg threshold. At the same time, travellers are meant to pay Rs 11,400 for a 30-kg extra baggage, states carrier's official website goindigo.in.The Gurugram-based air carrier charges slightly lower than IndiGo's charges for the excess baggage. The charges for a 5-kg extra baggage are Rs 1,600, thus offering a discount of Rs 400 to its passengers. Similarly, charges for a 10-kg extra baggage are Rs 3,200, offering a discount to the tune of Rs 800. A 15-kg extra baggage would cost the passenger an extra Rs 4,800. The 20-kg extra baggage will loosen the passengers' purse strings by Rs 6,400 each.The 30-kg extra baggage can be bought for Rs 9,600, states spicejet.com.The charges levied on passengers of GoAir are same as by IndiGo on its customers. GoAir levies the charges of Rs 1,900 for a 5-kg extra baggage. For a 10-kg extra baggage, the charges are Rs 3,800. The baggage charges soar to Rs 5,700 for a 15-kg extra baggae over and above the 15-kg limit, states goair.in.The travellers are meant to pay Rs 11,400 for a 30-kg extra baggage.