IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir Raise Their Extra Baggage Charges. Details Here

IndiGo Airlines
The air carrier charges Rs 1,900 for an extra baggage of 5 kg. For a 10 kg extra baggage, the charges are Rs 3,800. The charges jump to Rs 5,700 for a 15-kg extra baggage beyond the 15-kg threshold. At the same time, travellers are meant to pay Rs 11,400 for a 30-kg extra baggage, states carrier's official website goindigo.in.
Extra baggage charges (with effect from June 22)
|5 kg
|Rs 1,900
|10 kg
|Rs 3,800
|15 kg
|Rs 5,700
|30 kg
|Rs 11,400
SpiceJet Airlines
The Gurugram-based air carrier charges slightly lower than IndiGo's charges for the excess baggage. The charges for a 5-kg extra baggage are Rs 1,600, thus offering a discount of Rs 400 to its passengers. Similarly, charges for a 10-kg extra baggage are Rs 3,200, offering a discount to the tune of Rs 800. A 15-kg extra baggage would cost the passenger an extra Rs 4,800. The 20-kg extra baggage will loosen the passengers' purse strings by Rs 6,400 each.
The 30-kg extra baggage can be bought for Rs 9,600, states spicejet.com.
Extra Baggage charges (with effect from June 22)
|5 kg
|Rs 1,600
|10 kg
|Rs 3,200
|15 kg
|Rs 4,800
|20 kg
|Rs 6,400
|30kg
|Rs 9,600
GoAir
The charges levied on passengers of GoAir are same as by IndiGo on its customers. GoAir levies the charges of Rs 1,900 for a 5-kg extra baggage. For a 10-kg extra baggage, the charges are Rs 3,800. The baggage charges soar to Rs 5,700 for a 15-kg extra baggae over and above the 15-kg limit, states goair.in.
Extra Baggage charges (with effect from June 23)
|5 kg
|Rs 1,900
|10 kg
|Rs 3,800
|15 kg
|Rs 5,700
|30 kg
|Rs 11,400
The travellers are meant to pay Rs 11,400 for a 30-kg extra baggage.