GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

Amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, airlines have come up with new routes and also announced a host of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 under a special promotional sale scheme. Earlier this week, IndiGo announced a four-day New Year sale across its international network starting Rs. 3,299. SpiceJet announced new flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,209 on the Hyderabad-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Pune and Hyderabad-Coimbatore routes.

Offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

GoAir offer

The booking period of GoAir's offer on select flight tickets is valid till December 16, 2018 and the travel period on the offer ends on January 4, 2019.

IndiGo offer

IndiGo, country's largest airline by market share, announced a four-day New Year sale across its international network covering over 90 routes. As part of this winter special sale, IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,299. The booking period of IndiGo's flight ticket offer ends on December 16, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel between December 27, 2018 and April 15, 2019.

SpiceJet offer



SpiceJet announced new flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,209. The daily direct flights will operate on the Hyderabad-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Pune and Hyderabad-Coimbatore routes, starting from January 1, 2019, said the airline. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs. 2,309 on Coimbatore - Hyderabad, Rs. 2,429 on Hyderabad-Pune, Rs. 2699 on Hyderabad-Kolkata routes.