Profit
Home | Aviation

Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir are offering new domestic and international routes and a host of discount offers on flight tickets

Aviation | | Updated: April 28, 2019 13:31 IST
GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375


Domestic airlines such IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have announced flights on new routes and discounts on bookings. SpiceJet and IndiGo have announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's official website - goair.in. The announcements come at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir:

IndiGo

IndiGo has announced six additional daily direct flights from Delhi. The airline said in a statement that the six flights will be launched with effect from May 25. The new flights by IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, will be operated to and from Allahabad, Bhopal and Patna.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet will launch 28 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network, said the carrier in a press release. Of the new flights, 14 will connect Mumbai, eight will connect Delhi while the rest will connect the two metros with each other. On Saturday, SpiceJet said it will commence two new daily flights connecting Durgapur with Mumbai from June 25.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's website. In a separate offer, the carrier is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375. Earlier in the week, GoAir announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

