Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have recently announced discounts on bookings and introduced new flights on both domestic and international routes. The announcements from these airlines come at a time when suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market. The number of passengers flying domestic airlines dropped by 4.5 per cent to 109.95 lakh in April as compared to 115.13 lakh in the same month of the previous year, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir:

IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday announced new international flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 6,999. The new direct daily flights will be operated on Mumbai-Dammam and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes, said the carrier in a press release. The new flights between Mumbai and Damman will be operational from July 5 and flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur will start from July 15.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet also announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights, according to a press release shared by the airline. All flights on the domestic network will commence operations from June 20, while the international flight will be effective from July 1, SpiceJet said.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs. 1,399 in a limited-period offer. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till July 31, 2019 - can be made till June 5, according to the airline's website, goair.in. Under the offer, the cheapest flight ticket is on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, starting at Rs. 1,399.